Fife man took indecent photographs of children
A Fife man who admitted taking indecent photographs of children has had his sentence deferred until November 11.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:11 pm
Peter Batten, of Anderson Street, Dysart appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Batten, 52, admitted between May 2, 2017 and October 16, 2019, at his home address or elsewhere, he took, or permitted to be taken, or make, indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence to allow for the preparation of a psychological report from the Community Mental Health Team.