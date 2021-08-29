Michael Bellamy, of Holly Grove in Leven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Bellamy, 26, admitted on May 22, 2020 at an address in Cook Street, Dysart, he assaulted his former partner and punched her on the body.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “On the day in question the witness was in the kitchen having returned from the shop and she found the accused arranging bottles of Buckfast to take a picture of them.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"The witness asked the accused to help her unpack the shopping but he continued taking photographs of the Buckfast. An argument ensued and he began shouting in her face, which made her think he was going to hit her.”

He said the witness attempted to slap him and he leaned away – she hurt her fingers and Bellamy punched her on the body.

The court heard the force of the punch caused the witness to be thrown into the wall of the kitchen. She then left to get away from the accused.

Bellamy’s defence lawyer said her client and the witness were no longer in a relationship. She said her client, who was a night shift worker at Fife Fabrication Services, was in a position to pay a fine.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fined Bellamy £400 and placed him on a non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting his former partner for a year.

