Fife MSP calls for progress on a new justice centre for Kirkcaldy

A Fife MSP has called for progress on plans for a new state of the art justice centre in Kirkcaldy.

The call comes as Claire Baker, the Mid Scotland and Fife member, reveals figures which show the number of adjournments of criminal trials is up 14 per cent on last year and 65 per cent in the past five years.

Fife MSP Claire Baker has called for progress on a new justice centre for the town. Pic: George McLuskie.

Statistics released to Ms Baker, from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, show the total number of adjournments has risen from 755 in 2012/13 to 1090 in 2015/16 and 1243 last year. This is a rise of 64 per cent in the past five years.

Adjournments due to a lack of court time has also risen dramatically in the past five years. The total number was 107 in 2012/13 rising to 148 in 2015/16 and increasing again to 231 last year. This is a rise of 115 per cent in the past five years and 56 per cent since 2015/16.

The Scottish Labour politician has been calling for a new justice centre for the area after a 2012 consultation from the Scottish Court Services highlighted the need for change in Kirkcaldy.

According to the report, “Kirkcaldy would be a more appropriate location for a sheriff and jury centre serving East Fife.” The report highlighted that this was not immediately feasible due to the fact “that the accommodation available at Kirkcaldy is not of the standard we would wish.”

The Scottish Government has already backed a similar justice centre in Inverness, with funding of £23 million.

Earlier this year there were reports that jury trials may be moved out of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and instead held in the local police station.

Claire Baker MSP said: “The current building in Kirkcaldy is no longer fit for purpose and the Court Service admit that themselves.

“As the stats show, the problems facing Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court have gotten worse since 2012, not better. We have seen the Scottish Government come forward and back a state of the art jury centre in Inverness, they must now do so in Kirkcaldy.”