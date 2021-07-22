Mark Hacon-Deavin, 41, found dead in Boblingen Way around at 1.40am on Saturday, July 17

Mark Hacon-Deavin, aged 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around at 1.40am on Saturday, July 17.

Sadly, Mr Hacon-Deavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 0413 of 17 July, or submit information through the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.