Fife murder: 45-year-old man arrested in connection with Glenrothes murder
Police Scotland can confirm a 45 year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man in Glenrothes.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 9:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:13 am
Mark Hacon-Deavin, aged 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around at 1.40am on Saturday, July 17.
Sadly, Mr Hacon-Deavin was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 0413 of 17 July, or submit information through the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1.”