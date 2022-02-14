Fife offender repeatedly punched man and struck his head off the floor
A Fife offender who admitted repeatedly punching a man and striking his head off the floor has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.
Dale O’Leary, a prisoner at Perth, appeared via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
O’Leary, 26, admitted on November 7, 2021 at an address in Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, he assaulted a man by repeatedly punching him and striking his head off the floor.
He was also placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years.