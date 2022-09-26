News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife Police appeal after early morning theft of motorbike

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:36 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:36 pm

The white Yamaha YZF motorcycle was stolen from the Halbeath area of Dunfermline around 3:00am on Sunday (September 25).

A police spokesperson said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and seen anything suspicious or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the stolen motorcycle”

Call 101 or the Contact Us section of the Police Scotland website quoting incident 0994 of September 25.

The bike was stolen early on Sunday morning

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after late night hit and run in Kirkcaldy