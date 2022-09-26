Fife Police appeal after early morning theft of motorbike
Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike.
The white Yamaha YZF motorcycle was stolen from the Halbeath area of Dunfermline around 3:00am on Sunday (September 25).
A police spokesperson said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and seen anything suspicious or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the stolen motorcycle”
Call 101 or the Contact Us section of the Police Scotland website quoting incident 0994 of September 25.