Fife police hunt for flasher

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was spotted exposing himself.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on Thursday August 29 in Dalgety Bay.

A male was seen exposing himself pn Lt Sales Avenue before heading towards a wooded area directly opposite.

Since then officers have been conducting local inquiries in the area to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40-50’s, with a bald or balding head, skinny build and walked unsteadily. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket and dark coloured trousers

Detective Sergeant Edward McKnight from Dunfermline CID said: “The Lt Sales Avenue area would have likely had a number of individuals in and around it at the time of this incident and anyone who recognises this man should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident 3488 of the August 29, 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress