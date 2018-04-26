Fife police issue appeal after quadbike stolen

An appeal for information has been issued after a quadbike was stolen from a garage in Kirkcaldy.

The theft took place at a house in Mid Street between 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 25) and 6.20am today (Thursday, April 26).

The stolen bike is described as being a blue and yellow Yamaha YFM 600 with Redbull decals, and the registration VX55 JKO.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, or who has any information on the whereabouts of the bike, is urged to come forward.

Please contact PC Kevin Daglish at Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101 with any information, quoting incident number 0430 of 26th April, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.