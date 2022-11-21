Jud Howie.

PC Ross Fisher, whose work covers three high schools in Glenrothes, supports youngsters who may be being bullied or have low confidence, and often manages to identify and intervene in problems before they develop. The Constable has been shortlisted in the Community Commitment category of this year’s Scottish Police Federation (SPF) Awards.

He is also a black belt in Taekwondo and runs a local martial arts club in his free time. PC Fisher offers events outside of school for pupils to see the benefits of physical exercise while also widening their social circle and improving their confidence.

Pam Davie, headteacher at Auchmuty High School, which PC Fisher covers, said: “Ross is very much part of our school. He has strong relationships not only with the young people but with the staff, and also the parents – he’s been around a long time, he knows the families really well. And that is integral in a community like ours.

PC Ross Fisher with some of his pupils.

“Ross has done a really good job, we really value his input.”

Meanwhile, Sergeant Judson Howie, who is based in Kirkcaldy, has been nominated for the SPF’s Cops’ Cop of the Year Award for the dedication he has shown to his colleagues.

He set up a “wellbeing cupboard” at the station where he works, which he fills with juice, toiletries, charging cables and boot polish.

Sgt Howie has been praised for regularly going above and beyond the call of duty by making his colleagues’ welfare a top priority.

The officer is now planning an outdoor safe space with two benches, fencing and plants, giving colleagues a place to rest.

The awards ceremony will be held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 24.

PC Ross Fisher said: “I cover three high schools in Glenrothes. My role is to offer support to any young people who need it and help with advice around lifestyle choices and keeping themselves safe. I also deal with any crime that may occur in the school.

“I started taekwondo when I was 11 years old, I was in first year at high school myself.

“It’s been massive for me not only obviously for keeping me and being able to defend myself, but in terms of self-esteem, confidence building, it’s been great for me and has helped me a lot in my role.

“The club has been going for about 10 or 15 years now. We train all ages from four years old up to adult.

“This links in well with my job as a school officer. I personally think taekwondo helps children make positive choices and I would certainly encourage people to get involved in it when they can.”

Sgt Judson Howie said: “It was said when I joined that you join the police family and your family joins the police family and I’ve always remembered that from when I was 19.

