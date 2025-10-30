Fife police seize tonne of fireworks in probe linked to planned disorder in Edinburgh

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:13 GMT
Fife Free Press bulletin, October 29.
Police in Fife have seized a tonne of fireworks worth around £42,000 ahead of Bonfire Night.

The items, which have an explosive content of 163kg, were discovered in a van in Rosyth, following an intelligence led recovery by detectives in Edinburgh investigating planned disorder within the city as part of Operation Crackle.

Most Popular

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date. He has also been placed under curfew from October 31 to November 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “This is a significant recovery of fireworks ahead of the Bonfire Night period, as our intelligence suggests these were set to be distributed to individuals across Edinburgh the purpose of causing violence and disorder.

Stock image of fireworks (Pic: hjorleifur/Pixabay)placeholder image
Stock image of fireworks (Pic: hjorleifur/Pixabay)

“Seizing these items means that we have effectively taken more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to cause fear and alarm within our communities and carry out attacks on emergency services, buses and members of the public.

“We will continue to gather intelligence and evidence against anyone who wishes to jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of people and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Last week, Police Scotland launched Operation Moonbeam, its annual public order response to violence and disorder over the Bonfire Night period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period for 2024 and Police Scotland is dedicating more resource than ever before to tackle crimes involving fireworks

If you have information that can help prevent Bonfire Night disorder, call 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice