Fife rapist jailed after sex attacks on two women

Andrew Brannan was jailed.

Today Andrew Brannan was sentenced to seven years in prison at Edinburgh High Court after he was found guilty of the rape of 2 women in East Fife between 2003 and 2008 at Edinburgh High Court in October, 2021.

Detective Constable Kenny Watt said: “The young women who agreed to testify against him have shown enormous courage from the time of being approached by the Police to having to give evidence in court and their actions means Brannan will now face the consequences of his actions. We hope this outcome will help them and their families to move forward.