The crash happened around 6.15pm on Monday, November 22, on the A917 at the junction with the B942 just to the west of Pittenweem.

A 72-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment after the incident.

The collision also involved a silver Ford Fiesta car whose occupants were all uninjured.

A 72-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash on the A917 at the junction with the B942 just to the west of Pittenweem, Fife.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for an investigation.

Sergeant Nicky Young of the Road Policing Unit in Glenrothes said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either party involved in the collision before the incident or anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area from Monday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2863 of 22 November.”

