The 16-year-old from Methil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also admitted making racially offensive remarks towards one of the officers.

The teenager appeared before Sheriff Maryam Labaki at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court recently.

The teenager admitted on April 30, 2021 at Sandy Brae Industrial Estate, Kennoway he assaulted a male police constable in the execution of his duty by throwing a glass bottle at him and striking him on the body with the bottle to his injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager admitted making a racially offensive remark towards a male police officer when he was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place, he assaulted a female police officer by throwing a bottle at her and striking her on the body with it.

He also admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he acted in a racially aggravated manner causing fear or alarm to a male police officer by making racially offensive remarks towards him.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Police attended as there had been a fire near the scene and when they arrived, the police constables observed there was a large group of people standing near by and a fire tender was parked up as well.

"The officers approached the group and as they did so they saw the accused staggering around at the back of the group.

"Due to his demeanour they kept a close eye on him and asked the group to disperse and go home. The accused picked up a bottle that was lying on the ground and he threw it towards the officers – it struck one officer on the left forearm and struck the leg of the other officer.”

The Procurator Fiscal Depute continued: “The officers took hold of him and arrested him.”

The depute said the accused made a racially offensive remark towards a male police officer when he was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station.

The teenager’s defence lawyer said his client had been drinking alcohol when the incident happened and had been showing off in front of his friends. His client apologised for his behaviour, saying it was ‘the biggest mistake of his life’.

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence until April 28 next year for the teenager to be of good behaviour.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.