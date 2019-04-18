Fife Tesco store closed after break-in

A Fife branch of Tesco was closed this morning after a break-in overnight.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at the store, on South Road, Cupar.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a break-in to a business premises in Cupar.

“The incident was reported around 12.35am on Thursday, April 18, at a supermarket in South Street.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what has been taken from the store and identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth CID and quote incident number 083 of April 18.”

Tesco say the store has since re-opened for customers.

