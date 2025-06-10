Fife town break-ins may be linked say police as they appeal for information

Police are investigating two break-ins in a Fife town which they are treating as linked.

The raids happened last wee in Milnathort.

The first happened between 4:00pm on Monday, June 2, and 4.30pm on Tuesday 3rd when an outbuilding at a property was broken into on Perth Road. Nothing was taken.

An outbuilding at a property on Old Perth Road was also broken into between 11.30pm on the Monday and 8.45am on the Tuesday and video console games were taken.

Police are linking the break-ins in Milnathort (Pic: TSPL)

Constable Ben Samson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Please also check any private CCTV and dash-cam footage from around the time these incidents happened to see if something has been captured that could help with our investigation.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 3189 of Tuesday, 3 June, and 0972 of Wednesday, 4 June, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.