Fife town disorder: three more charged by police after ‘appalling’ incidents

Police inquiries are still going on into the disorder (Pic: TSPL)

Three more youths have been charged following incidents of “appalling” disorder in a Fife town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move brings the total number of individuals charged to eight after the anti-social problems in Cowdenbeath on Thursday, October 16.

Police investigations are still going on into the issues which they said involved as many as 40 to 50 youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called about 5.30pm to reports of a fire being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road. Later that evening, around 9:00pm, officers conducting patrols attended a disturbance involving a large group of youths on Stenhouse Street.

The trio of youths join one male and four female youths previously

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said: "Our enquiries into these incidents remain extensive and ongoing, and further charges are expected as we continue to identify those involved. This behaviour was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community. I would like to thank local residents for their continued support and to acknowledge the parents and guardians who have spoken with their children over the weekend to reinforce the seriousness of this kind of behaviour.

"We remain committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and officers will continue to carry out targeted patrols in the area to provide reassurance and prevent further incidents."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3337 of 16 October.