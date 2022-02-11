Jennifer Carstairs, of Scott Road, Glenrothes, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Di Emidio.

Carstairs, 26, admitted between May 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 at Kingdom Homes, Mitchelston Drive, Kirkcaldy that she embezzled £10,000 while she was an employee there.

Sheriff Di Emdio deferred sentence until March 10 to allow for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

