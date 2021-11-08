Fife woman admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats towards her ex-partner

A Fife woman who admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats towards her ex-partner has had her sentence deferred until December 2.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:15 pm

Deborah Mowat, of Haughfield Terrace, Kettlebridge was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when her case called.

Mowat, 39, admitted on June 19, 2021 at an address in Auchmuty Road, Glenrothes she repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards her ex-partner.

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentence for reports and for Mowat’s personal appearance in court. Bail was continued.

