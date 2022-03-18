Fife woman admitted stealing a quantity of razor blades from a Kirkcaldy supermarket

Pamela Rattray or Donnachie, 36, of Earn Road, Kirkcaldy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on July 21, 2021 at Sainsbury’s, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of razor blades.

Her defence lawyer told the court reports had been positive and suggested sentence could be deferred for a longer period to see his client’s progress.

Sheriff Gill opted to defer sentence until August 10.

