Fife woman admitted stealing a quantity of razor blades from a Kirkcaldy supermarket

A Fife woman who admitted stealing razor blades from a Kirkcaldy supermarket has had her sentence deferred for six months.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:00 pm

Pamela Rattray or Donnachie, 36, of Earn Road, Kirkcaldy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on July 21, 2021 at Sainsbury’s, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of razor blades.

Her defence lawyer told the court reports had been positive and suggested sentence could be deferred for a longer period to see his client’s progress.

Sheriff Gill opted to defer sentence until August 10.

