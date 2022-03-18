Fife woman admitted stealing a quantity of razor blades from a Kirkcaldy supermarket
A Fife woman who admitted stealing razor blades from a Kirkcaldy supermarket has had her sentence deferred for six months.
By A Court Reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:00 pm
Pamela Rattray or Donnachie, 36, of Earn Road, Kirkcaldy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
She admitted that on July 21, 2021 at Sainsbury’s, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of razor blades.
Her defence lawyer told the court reports had been positive and suggested sentence could be deferred for a longer period to see his client’s progress.
Sheriff Gill opted to defer sentence until August 10.