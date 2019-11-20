Fife woman admitted supplying drugs at her home

A Glenrothes woman who admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs has been ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Jane Penman (49), of Dunbar Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court recently.

She admitted that on October 18 last year at her home address she supplied the class B drug Amphetamine, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

She was ordered to complete the 160 hours of unpaid work within six months.