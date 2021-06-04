Fife woman drove dangerously while on drink or drugs
A Fife woman who admitted driving a car dangerously while being unfit to drive through drink or drugs has had her sentence deferred for six months.
Barbara Hutton, of Summer Road, East Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hutton, 54, previously admitted on August 14, 2020 on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy she drove a car dangerously on the opposing carriageway causing other vehicles to brake to avoid a collision.
She also admitted on the same date, in the same place, she was driving a car while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.
Hutton further admitted on the same date, in the same place, having a Class A drug Diamorphine and a class C drug Etizolam in her possession, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for six months until December 2 for Hutton to be of good behaviour. He also disqualified her from driving meantime.