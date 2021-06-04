Barbara Hutton, of Summer Road, East Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hutton, 54, previously admitted on August 14, 2020 on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy she drove a car dangerously on the opposing carriageway causing other vehicles to brake to avoid a collision.

Hutton admitted driving dangerously on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

She also admitted on the same date, in the same place, she was driving a car while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Hutton further admitted on the same date, in the same place, having a Class A drug Diamorphine and a class C drug Etizolam in her possession, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for six months until December 2 for Hutton to be of good behaviour. He also disqualified her from driving meantime.

