Barbara Hutton, of Summer Road, East Wemyss, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hutton, 55, previously admitted on August 14, 2020 on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy she drove a car dangerously on the opposing carriageway causing other vehicles to brake to avoid a collision.

She also admitted on the same date, in the same place, she was driving a car while unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hutton further admitted on the same date, in the same place, having a Class A drug Diamorphine and a class C drug Etizolam in her possession.

At her last court appearance in December, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 4.30pm the accused was driving eastbound on the westbound carriageway. She negotiated a roundabout but ended up driving in the wrong carriageway. One car flashed its headlights at her and then had to brake fast as the accused was driving towards him. The accused was in the car alone.

"At some point the accused stopped the car but the engine continued running. When people attempted to engage with her, she attempted to drive off but failed to get the vehicle in a gear. The keys were removed at that point and the police were contacted. The people there believed she was under the influence of something.

"The accused was found in the driver’s seat with the seatbelt fastened and she was cautioned and charged.”

The depute said she was required to give a breath specimen and at that point the specimen was negative. He said the vehicle was searched and one gram of brown powder in a wrap was found along with a number of white tablets.

He continued: “She was taken to the police station to give blood and urine samples. At one point the accused was taken to hospital due to her level of intoxication. When she attended at the police station she had taken heroin but she wasn’t sure when or how much.”

Sheriff McFarlane placed her on a restriction of liberty order for three months from 6.00pm to 6.00am and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

