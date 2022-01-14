Fife woman fined for repeatedly shouting, swearing and making violent threats towards ex-partner

Deborah Lee Mowat, of Haughfield Terrace, Kettlebridge, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mowat, 39, admitted on June 10, 2021 at an address in Auchmuty Road, Glenrothes she behaved in an abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that she repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards her former partner.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the complainer had had an on-off relationship with the accused for nine years, and they had agred to meet in public to allow her to collect her belongings.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"The witness was driving around the Glenrothes area, but she did not hear from the accused. She returned home but as she parked outside her house her neighbour informed her that the accused and an unidentified male had been banging at her door.

"The accused then made her way towards the vehicle. The witness ensured the doors were locked. She contacted her neighbour and asked her to come out while the accused tried to gain access to the boot of the car.

"However, the witness would not open the doors until the neighbour came out. Moments later the neighbour appeared and the accused started shouting and swearing towards the neighbour. The complainer unlocked the car to allow the accused access to the boot.”

The depute said the accused was shouting and swearing at the complainer saying there were more than two bags of clothes as she removed her items from the car.

The depute continued: “The neighbour was concerned the situation was going to escalate so contacted the police. The accused went off further down the street. As the complainer and the neighbour were making their way through the back garden they could hear the accused continuing to shout and swear.” Police were in attendance and arrested the accused.

Mowat’s defence lawyer said it had been a ‘tempestuous relationship and break-up’. He said his client intended to stay away from her former partner and could pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff Michie fined Mowat £245 and placed her on a non-harassment order, prohibiting her from contacting her ex-partner, for 18 months.

