Fife woman found guilty of assaulting two women, ordered to pay compensation
A Fife woman found guilty of assaulting two women in Glenrothes has been ordered to pay a total of £500 in compensation.
Danielle Martin, of School Drive, Glenrothes, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Martin, 27, appeared in court having been found guilty at trial of assaulting one woman by repeatedly punching her to the head and body and assaulting another by biting her on the arm at an address in Muirfield Drive, Glenrothes on September 18, 2020.
Sheriff Williamson ordered Martin to pay £300 to the first woman and £200 to the second.
He told Martin: “You were convicted after trial.
“The injuries caused (to the first woman) were very nasty. I am going to deal with this by way of a compensation order, but don’t think the sum of the order reflects the true value of the injuries you inflicted on these women.
"It is a compensation order which takes account of your financial circumstances.”