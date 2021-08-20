Danielle Martin, of School Drive, Glenrothes, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Martin, 27, appeared in court having been found guilty at trial of assaulting one woman by repeatedly punching her to the head and body and assaulting another by biting her on the arm at an address in Muirfield Drive, Glenrothes on September 18, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson ordered Martin to pay £300 to the first woman and £200 to the second.

He told Martin: “You were convicted after trial.

“The injuries caused (to the first woman) were very nasty. I am going to deal with this by way of a compensation order, but don’t think the sum of the order reflects the true value of the injuries you inflicted on these women.

"It is a compensation order which takes account of your financial circumstances.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.