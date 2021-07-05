Fife woman in court for sending 'grossly offensive'' Facebook messages
A Fife woman who sent offensive Facebook messages making threats has had her case continued until July 15.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:16 pm
Nicola Wright, of Duncan Crescent, Dunfermline, appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Wright, 41, admitted on May 9, 2020 at her home address she sent messages via Facebook messenger to a woman that were grossly offensive in that she uttered threats.
Wright’s defence lawyer said his client had shown remorse for her actions and the language she used.
Sheriff Williamson continued the case until July 15.