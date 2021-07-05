The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nicola Wright, of Duncan Crescent, Dunfermline, appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Wright, 41, admitted on May 9, 2020 at her home address she sent messages via Facebook messenger to a woman that were grossly offensive in that she uttered threats.

Wright’s defence lawyer said his client had shown remorse for her actions and the language she used.

Sheriff Williamson continued the case until July 15.

