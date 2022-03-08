Kay Carruthers, of Sandwell Street, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Carruthers, 56, admitted on July 1, 2020 at her home address she shouted offensive remarks towards police officers.

She further admitted on August 19, 2020 at Police Scotland Area Control Room, Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, Loanhead or elsewhere, she acted in a racially aggressive manner towards a woman by making racially offensive comments.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Carruthers admitted on October 30, 2020, at her home address, she assaulted a paramedic by slapping him on the head.

She also admitted on the same date, same place, she repeatedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards paramedics.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “Police arrived at the address and said the matter the accused was reporting was not a crime. She shouted and swore at the officers and was cautioned and charged.

"In relation to the second charge on August 19, 2020, the accused had phoned the police and was speaking with an officer.”

The Depute said the accused went on to make racially offensive comments.

In relation to the other charges, the Depute continued: “The ambulance service went to the accused’s property after she had called them. She slapped the ambulance staff member while he was trying to assist her. He was not injured as a result.”

The Depute added the accused also shouted and swore at paramedics.

Carruthers defence lawyer said her client had been consuming alcohol when the offences had taken place. She said her client had fallen asleep and had reacted badly when she discovered the paramedics inside her property.

Sheriff Hall told the accused: “The court can have some sympathy for you because you have had some difficulties.

"But to behave the way you did to police and in particular, for you to assault a paramedic who was trying to help you, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. But I am prepared on this occasion to give you a chance and make you subject to a structured deferred sentence.

"A report will be prepared for you coming back to court and I am looking for 100 per cent co-operation from you.

"The ball is in your court.”

