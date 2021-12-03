Fife woman shouted, swore and made threats towards her ex-partner

A Fife woman who admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats towards her ex-partner has had her sentence deferred until the new year.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:01 am

Deborah Mowat, of Haughfield Terrace, Kettlebridge had her case call before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mowat, 39, admitted on June 19, 2021 at an address in Auchmuty Road, Glenrothes she repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards her ex-partner.

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentence until January 13, 2022 to allow for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Read More

Read More
Things to do in Fife: Ten of the best things to do in the Kingdom this week

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V