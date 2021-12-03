Deborah Mowat, of Haughfield Terrace, Kettlebridge had her case call before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mowat, 39, admitted on June 19, 2021 at an address in Auchmuty Road, Glenrothes she repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards her ex-partner.

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentence until January 13, 2022 to allow for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

