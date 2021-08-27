Fife woman smashed a window at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made violent threats
A Fife woman who smashed a window at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made violent threats has had her sentence deferred for six months.
Ashley Kettles, of Kenmount Drive, Kennoway appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kettles, 28, admitted on March 10, 2021, at her home address she uttered a threat of violence towards a man during the course of an electronic message.
She further admitted on August 25, 2020 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court she shouted, swore, kicked and smashed a window.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the cost of the damage to the window was £831.60.
He said: “The accused was swearing at a court officer in the reception area and saying ‘it was a waste of time’. She stormed out the building, smashing a glass panel.”
Kettles defence lawyer said regarding the court offence, her client had lost her temper through frustration and regretted her behaviour. She said the text message was sent to an ex-partner.
Sentence was deferred until February 24, 2022.