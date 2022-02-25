Fife woman smashed a window at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made violent threats
A Fife woman who smashed a window at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and made violent threats has been admonished by a sheriff.
Ashley Kettles, of Kenmount Drive, Kennoway appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kettles, 29, admitted on March 10, 2021, at her home address she uttered a threat of violence towards a man in an electronic message.
She further admitted on August 25, 2020 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court she shouted, swore, kicked and smashed a window.
At a previous hearing in August 2021, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the cost of the damage to the window was £831.60.
At the same hearing, Kettles’ defence lawyer said regarding the court offence, her client had lost her temper through frustration and regretted her behaviour. She said the text message was sent to an ex-partner. Her sentence was deferred for six months.
After learning she had been of good behaviour since the last hearing, Sheriff Morris QC admonished Kettles on the charges.