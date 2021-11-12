Fife woman smashed window at her partner's flat in Kirkcaldy after argument

Jody Morgan, of Laurence Park, Kinglassie was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when her case came before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.

Morgan, 38, admitted on July 16, 2021 at an address in Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy she struck a window causing it to smash.

The Procurator Fiscal depute told the court: “At 23.45 the complainer was in the company of the accused and they had met at the YMCA. There was an altercation between the two of them about cheating.

The offence took place at an address in Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.

"She then headed off in the direction of Hendry Road and was heading towards the accused’s property, which was locked, to get her stuff.”

The Depute said a witness saw the accused jumping from a window at the address and observed blood on her hands and a large pane of glass: “Police were contacted and when officers spoke to her she said ‘I did not do it, it was already smashed. I used a bit of wood to smash the rest of the window.”

Morgan’s defence lawyer said the pair had been in a relationship for around 18 months.

He said: “They seem to want to continue with the relationship. She smashed the window as she knew it was already cracked. She knows this was not acceptable.”

Sheriff McFarlane opted to defer sentence for three months until February 8, 2022 to allow Morgan to be of good behaviour.

