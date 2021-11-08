Fife woman stole from food items from Burntisland store
A Fife woman who stole food items from a Burntisland store on two separate occasions has been placed under supervision on a community payback order for 18 months.
Megan Hancock, of Sommerville Street, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hancock, 24, admitted on June 13 and June 14, 2020 at the Co-operative Group in Burntisland High Street she stole a quantity of food.
She was placed on a community payback order and put under supervision for 18 months with a review on February 11, 2022.