Megan Hancock, of Sommerville Street, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hancock, 24, admitted on June 13 and June 14, 2020 at the Co-operative Group in Burntisland High Street she stole a quantity of food.

She was placed on a community payback order and put under supervision for 18 months with a review on February 11, 2022.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

