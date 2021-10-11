Fife woman stole from shop and was abusive towards staff
A Fife woman who admitted stealing items from a Burntisland store and behaving in an abusive manner towards staff has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:22 pm
Megan Hancock, of Sommerville Street, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hancock, 24, admitted that on August 26, 2021 at The Co-op, 225 High Street, Burntisland she stole perishable items.
She further admitted on the same date, in the same place she shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive attitude towards a worker.
Sentence was deferred until November 4 for reports.