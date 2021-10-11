Megan Hancock, of Sommerville Street, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hancock, 24, admitted that on August 26, 2021 at The Co-op, 225 High Street, Burntisland she stole perishable items.

She further admitted on the same date, in the same place she shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive attitude towards a worker.

The offences took place at the Co-op in Burntisland High Street.

Sentence was deferred until November 4 for reports.

