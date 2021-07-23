Fife woman stole jewellery and furnishings from Kirkcaldy supermarket
A Fife woman who admitted stealing jewellery and furnishings from a Kirkcaldy store has been fined £200.
Cheryl Landels, of Glenburn, Leven, had her case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Landels, 33, admitted on April 2, 2021 at Asda in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of jewellery and furnishings.
The court heard the value of the goods stolen was £57 and that there had been full recovery of the items.
Sheriff Williamson fined her £200.