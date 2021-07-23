Fife woman stole jewellery and furnishings from Kirkcaldy supermarket

A Fife woman who admitted stealing jewellery and furnishings from a Kirkcaldy store has been fined £200.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:59 pm

Cheryl Landels, of Glenburn, Leven, had her case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Landels, 33, admitted on April 2, 2021 at Asda in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of jewellery and furnishings.

The court heard the value of the goods stolen was £57 and that there had been full recovery of the items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The offences took place at Asda in Kirkcaldy.

Snake appeal after python goes missing from cage in Fife town

Sheriff Williamson fined her £200.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V