Cheryl Landels, of Glenburn, Leven, had her case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Landels, 33, admitted on April 2, 2021 at Asda in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of jewellery and furnishings.

The court heard the value of the goods stolen was £57 and that there had been full recovery of the items.

The offences took place at Asda in Kirkcaldy.

Sheriff Williamson fined her £200.

