Fife: Woman stopped by police after 'unbelievably' filming a car crash on her phone as she drove by
Police have said it is lucky an accident wasn’t caused by an inconsiderate driver who recorded footage on her mobile phone of a crash scene in Fife as she drove by on Monday night.
Police in Fife responded to three RTC’s in total last night, and recorded three reports of careless driving in relation.
The first accident on the A92 E/B from Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly involved just one car, but following that two other drivers who were not paying attention crashed into the slowing vehicles.
Officers have described the actions of one woman who drove by the scene filming it on her mobile phone as ‘unbelievable’.
They stopped her and added that it was fortunate she didn’t cause the fourth crash of the evening.
Police have reminded road users that careless/inconsiderate driving is one of the “fatal five” offences, which include drink driving, speeding, using a phone and not wearing a seat belt.
Drivers who commit these are putting themselves and others at risk.