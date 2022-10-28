They aim to con people into transferring sums of money to fraudsters.

Police say they have received a number of reports after text messages were sent from unknown numbers numbers claiming to be a family member looking for help paying urgent bills.

They are then urged to transfer sums of money into the bank account of the fraudster.

Pic: TSPL

Officers say the fraudsters “can be very convincing” and go to extreme lengths to try to convince those that they are loved ones in desperate need of help.

They urge everyone to be extra vigilant with any such contact.

Police advice is if you are in any doubt, contact your bank in a way you trust or visit a local branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad