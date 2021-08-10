Fine and ban for drink driver more than three times over limit on Kirkcaldy road
A Fife drink driver more than three times over the limit on a Kirkcaldy road has been fined £500 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Joshua Cunningham, of Kilcruick Road, Kinghorn, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Cunningham, 24, admitted on July 3, 2021 on Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy he drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which exceeded the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.
Read More
Cunningham’s defence lawyer told the court his client was extremely ashamed of himself: “He is very remorseful for his actions and he made an error in judgement. He has some savings which he could pay towards a fine.”
Sheriff Gilchrist fined him £500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
He said this would be reduced by a quarter if Cunningham took part in the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Programme.