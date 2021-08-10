Joshua Cunningham, of Kilcruick Road, Kinghorn, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cunningham, 24, admitted on July 3, 2021 on Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy he drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which exceeded the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cunningham’s defence lawyer told the court his client was extremely ashamed of himself: “He is very remorseful for his actions and he made an error in judgement. He has some savings which he could pay towards a fine.”

Sheriff Gilchrist fined him £500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He said this would be reduced by a quarter if Cunningham took part in the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Programme.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.