The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The teenager admitted on April 18, 2021 on Cameron Close, Bonnybank, he drove a car after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in his blood was 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

He was fined £500 and disqualified for 12 months.

The Fife teen admitted being four times the drink-drive limit. Pic: Donald MacLeod/TSPL

