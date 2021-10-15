Stephen Reid, of Byron Street, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Reid, 32, admitted on April 12, 2021 on Methil Brae, Methil he used an unregistered motor vehicle without insurance.

He further admitted driving a vehicle without due care and attention and without reasonable consideration for other people using the road in that he bumped over pavements and grass verges contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a motor vehicle when he was the holder of a provisional licence only.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Police officers at the scene spotted the accused driving a small quad bike with a small child in front of him. They activated blue lights and continued following the quad bike.

"At 3.30pm they lost sight of the quad bike but they were soon able to trace it and approached the driver. He was cautioned and charged.

"In response he said: ‘I would not say I was reckless driving, I did not think I was going that fast.’"

Reid’s defence lawyer said: “It was a pink neon quad bike, 75cc, he was driving. The child has a fascination for motor sport.”

He said his client was taking her to an area where she could use the quad bike – he said he is a member of a local motor club and his daughter has also registered with it.

He continued: “The quad bike has been taken by police who are not going to release it without proof of insurance.

"My client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and he knows he is going to be disqualified as he only has a provisional licence. He can also pay a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Williamson admonished Reid on the charges of driving without insurance and being the holder of a provisional licence but disqualified him for 12 months and fined him £210 for careless driving.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.