Donna Gallagher, of Cook Street, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Gallagher, 36, admitted on April 19, 2021 at Normand Road, Dysart she assaulted a teenager by kicking him on the body.

She further admitted on the same date at High Street, Dysart, she assaulted a police constable by repeatedly kicking him on the body.

Gallagher was taken into custody by police at Kirkcaldy.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “In the evening of April 18 the witness was in the Dysart area with friends. They were attending at an address in Cook Street and she was sitting on the doorstep. The witness knew who the accused was and noticed she appeared to be intoxicated.

"She could not get into the property and fell down the stairs. The witness was with friends and she started walking behind them. He entered a store and noticed that she also entered the store. From there he was walking towards Dysart Primary and the accused continued walking behind him.”

The depute said the witness tried to get away from the accused and she continued to follow him: “He tried to remove himself from her and she followed him onto the road and he was then approached by her and she kicked him on the left side of his body.

"The matter came to the attention of the police who attended.

"The accused was identified by her description. She was asked to sit in the police vehicle while officers carried out investigations.

"At this point, displeased at being spoken to by police, she started kicking a police constable to the rear of his leg. She began to lash out and swear at police. The accused was then taken into custody.”

Gallagher’s defence lawyer said his client had consumed alcohol to excess, while taking medication, and this had resulted in the exchange with youths in the area. He said: “She apologises for her behaviour and she is in a position to pay a fine. She has nothing else outstanding.”

Sheriff McFarlane fined Gallagher £210 on each charge, resulting in a total fine of £420.

