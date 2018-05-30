Fire risk on Fife’s Lomond Hills

After the recent large fire on East Lomond and another smaller fire on West Lomond on Sunday Fife Coast and Countryside Trust has issued a be aware warning calling on the public to be extra vigilant when out in the countryside.

There is currently a fire danger warning in place in the North East, South East and central Scotland. Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has warned of very high fire danger conditions.

Mark Wrightham, SNH’s recreation and tourism manager, said: “It’s great news that the recent warm, dry weather is encouraging more people to get out and about and enjoy our beautiful Scottish countryside.

“But it’s important to bear in mind that fires can spread quickly in these conditions and do lasting damage to nature and wildlife.

“In this weather, we advise people to be careful when lighting fires, or consider using a camping stove instead.

“Be particularly cautious when disposing of cigarettes – even a cigarette butt can easily start a wildfire.”

And he added that one of the biggest risks throughout the summmer months was posed by disposable barbeques.

“These should be taken away and disposed of safely in a bin,” Mark explained.

“You may think the barbecue’s no longer a risk, but the lingering heat could cause vegetation to smoulder and catch fire.

“A few simple tips can make all the difference in making sure as many people as possible can enjoy our countryside safely.”