Firebugs destroy Fife roundhouse used by thousands of youngsters for outdoor learning

The roundhouse was destroyed by the fire (Pic: The Outdoor Education Team)

The building on Tor Island at Lochore was burned down on Monday.

It was the latest incident of vandalism at the site.

The Outdoor Education Team said it had experienced growing problems with “irresponsible behaviour” which culminated in the building being set on fire.

The roundhouse at Tor Island at Lochore Meadows (Pic: The Outdoor Education Team)

It said they were “disappointed and sad” - and would look at ways to rebuild the roundhouse.

Writing on its FAcebook page, the team said: “The roundhouse was built by the outdoor education team and local volunteers many years ago and has been integral to our outdoor learning activities that we deliver including bush craft and teambuilding sessions and used by thousands of young people over the years.

“Unfortunately we have had more and more irresponsible behaviour over the last two years with people accessing the island and vandalising our camp set-up including burning our log store and kitchen and defecating around the camp.

“We are disappointed and sad that this has now happened”

It said it would take stock after its busy summer period and see if it could be replaced.

“We will find a way to build it back so that future generations of young people that come through the centre can experience the quality outdoor learning activities that we strive to deliver at Outdoor Education Fife,” it added.