Five arrested after man seriously hurt in Kirkcaldy town centre

Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged attack in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The incident in the pedestrianised zone of the High Street left a man with a serious arm injury.

The 32-year old is being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Four men and a woman have been arrested.

Police Scotland confirmed it had received “a number of reports” in relation to anti-social behaviour in the area prior to the incident around 10:30 pm.

It has been reported they were concerned about someone riding a quad bike recklessly.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Four men and a woman have been arrested as part of this investigation and inquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“Prior to the attack on the male victim a number of reports were received in relation to antisocial behaviour in the area and inquiries are ongoing into these reports.”