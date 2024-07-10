Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drugs worth a four-figure sum have been seized in Kirkcaldy after a day of action by police. Five people have been arrested.

Officers from Kirkcaldy’s community investigations unit executed warrants at two properties on Tuesday following launched a day following reports of violence, disorder, anti-social behaviour and drug-related criminality in the Lang Toun. They swooped on premises in Commercial Street and Melrose Crescent, where Class A and B drugs were seized along with around £20,000 cash.

Two men, aged 28 and 64, and three women, aged 20, 29 and 58, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Louis Evans said: "Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved. This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.