Five arrests and drugs seized in Kirkcaldy as police swoop on two streets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Kirkcaldy’s community investigations unit executed warrants at two properties on Tuesday following launched a day following reports of violence, disorder, anti-social behaviour and drug-related criminality in the Lang Toun. They swooped on premises in Commercial Street and Melrose Crescent, where Class A and B drugs were seized along with around £20,000 cash.
Two men, aged 28 and 64, and three women, aged 20, 29 and 58, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Constable Louis Evans said: "Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved. This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact us via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."