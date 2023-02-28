Five charged after boy, 15, left with serious facial injuries in Fife assault
Four more teenagers have been charged in connection with an assault which left a 15-year old boy with serious facial injuries.
The incident happened in Riverside Park, Glenrothes and was reported to police on Saturday evening.
The boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious facial injuries.
Police said they are aware of images of the incident circulating online.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and officers are following positive lines of inquiry to locate others involved.
They confirmed today that four youths, two 15-year olds, and youngsters aged 16 and 14, had also been charged.
Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “There is no place for this type of violence in our community and I utterly condemn such acts. Anyone who takes part in violence will face the full consequences of the justice system."