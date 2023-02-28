The incident happened in Riverside Park, Glenrothes and was reported to police on Saturday evening.

The boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious facial injuries.

Police said they are aware of images of the incident circulating online.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and officers are following positive lines of inquiry to locate others involved.

They confirmed today that four youths, two 15-year olds, and youngsters aged 16 and 14, had also been charged.

