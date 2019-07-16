Five people charged after attempted murder in Kirkcaldy

Five people have now been charged following an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

Four men aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 and a female aged 21 have been charged in connection with the incident which happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday (July 13) in the High Street and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

The incident left a man with a serious arm injury.

A spokesman for Fife Police said: “Police in Fife have charged five people after an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

“A 32-year-old man sustained serious injury to his arm and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Four men aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 and a female aged 21 have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on July 16.”