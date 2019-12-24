Flytippers back just hours after mess cleaned up

Callous flytippers blocked a farm road on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy just 24 hours after a farm had cleared away the rubbish from a previous incident.

The entrance to the road, next to Chapel Home Farm restaurant, had been blocked by rubbish which the council would charge the landowner to remove.

So when one farmer who needed access to the track, used his tractor to clear the rubbish away last Thursday, it looked like the problem was solved – until the next morning when several van-loads of industrial and domestic rubbish appeared.

Stuart Grieve looks after the land for the owner, who lives in Ireland. He said there had been several incidents of flytipping in the last year.

He added: “It had been cleared and it looked quite good.

“There’s a house up the track, and last year kids set fire to it. If anything happened again the fire brigade have got no chance of getting up to it.

“The council said they’d be sending a letter to the owner telling him he’s got two weeks to clear it. It’s not his rubbish, why should he pay to clear it? It could just reappear the next day.”

Councillor Carol Linsday, who represents Kirkcaldy North, said: “It’s not fair on the landowners, or the council.

“These people have to stop this. It’s not just the impact on the landowners, but on the environment as well. I’ll be looking to see what can be done because it’s clearly an ongoing issue.”

Dawn Jamieson, team manager at Fife Council, said: “We were made aware of fly-tipping at this location today. While it’s the private landowner’s responsibility to clean up their own land, we’ll investigate.”