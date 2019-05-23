Former Fife police officer in charge of counter-terrorism

A police officer who began her career in Fife, has been appointed to to lead Police Scotland’s organised crime and counter-terrorism unit.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela McLaren is the first ever female officer to hold the post.

She will take up responsibility for the crime portfolio in the coming weeks after the former boss was seconded to another unit.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone announced ACC McLaren’s new role at a meeting with the Scottish Police Authority on Wednesday.

The vacancy was opened up after ACC Steven Johnson, who previously had responsibility for organised crime and counter-terrorism, moved to the Strategic Coordination Unit.

ACC McLaren started her career with the former Fife Constabulary in 1996 where she worked in a number of community roles before reaching the rank of inspector.

In 2013, she was made project manager for the Pathways to Policing Project at the Scottish Police College before being promoted to superintendent.

She was then posted to D Division in Tayside and was subsequently made a chief superintendent and divisional commander for Fife in 2015.

In October 2016, ACC McLaren was posted to Policing 2026 and was heavily involved in producing the first long-term strategy for policing in Scotland.

She was then promoted to assistant chief constable with the responsibility for operational change and resilience within Police Scotland.