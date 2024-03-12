Four arrested after police raid on Kirkcaldy flat nets £10,000 of crack cocaine

The three men aged 36, 39, and 33, and one woman, aged 40, were released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date. seized more than £1200 in cash.

Constable Caitlin Boyd of Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Prevention Unit said: “We remain committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Kirkcaldy and will continue to do so day in, day out. Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."