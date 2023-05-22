News you can trust since 1871
Four due in court after major cannabis find at Kirkcaldy town centre premises

Four men are expected to appear in court today (Monday) after a raid on an empty Kirkcaldy town centre business uncovered a major cannabis haul.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:50 BST

Police made the find at the former DM Design store in Whytescauseway on Friday as part of a wider operation which also involved action in Glasgow. While the value of the haul has not been made public, it is understood to be a “significant” find.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the morning of Friday, May 19, as part of a pre-planned policing operation, police attended an address in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy and recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis plants. Four men, aged 20, 21, 27 and 39 years, have been arrested and charged following the seizure. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

It is not the first empty town centre shop or business to be at the centre of a major drugs raid.

Police raided the former DM Design store in WhytescauswayPolice raided the former DM Design store in Whytescausway
Last summer, police uncovered cannabis with a street value of £1m after a fire at the former WHSmith store.