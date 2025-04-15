Four seriously injured after unprovoked attack by large masked gang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four young people were taken to hospital after being victims of an unprovoked attack by a large group of youths, many of them wearing masks.

Police are investigating the incident which happened ​around 8.20pm on Thursday April 10, in the area of Pettycur Road of Kinghorn.

The four young males were walking in the area when they were approached and attacked by a large group of youths. The victims were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment after sustaining serious injuries. They have since been released, but will require follow up medical treatment.

Police Scotland said the group of attackers consisted of 20-30 males aged between 15-17 years old and many were wearing masks

The attack happened in the Pettycur Road area of Kinghorn (Pic: Google Maps)

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson from Glenrothes CID said: "Four young males sustained serious injuries as a result of an unprovoked attack, they were outnumbered and were met with a level of violence that could have had tragic consequences.

"Kirkcaldy CID are following positive lines of enquiries and those responsible will be identified.” She added: "Even if you have not personally assaulted someone, through your presence and encouragement alone, you may have enabled these serious incidents to have taken place and could find yourself criminally responsible.

"I wish to appeal to the parents of the young people involved. Do you know what your children were doing on April 10? Were they involved in this incident?

"Detectives are now appealing for anyone that may has seen this incident. We are also seeking for anyone with dashcam or private CCTV that may have captured the group involved. If you have anything that may be useful to the investigation, please contact us.

“We are increasing patrols in the surrounding areas and anyone with concerns should speak with officers”.

Contact 101 quoting incident number 2956 of 11 April, 2025 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.